Bicyclist struck, killed by car on Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Natchez Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Police say the 68-year-old man was riding his bike when the driver, a 32-year-old man, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Natchez from 57th Street and struck him.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Citations are pending for the driver.

Area detectives are investigating.  

First published on June 25, 2023 / 9:42 AM

