Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed after being struck by truck tractor semi-trailer on I-94 near Dempster Avenue

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 94 Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded just before 9 p.m. for a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and a bicyclist.

Initial reports say the truck was traveling northbound on I-94 near Dempster Avenue when for an unknown reason, a bicyclist traveling on the right shoulder veered into the middle lane of traffic.   

The bicyclist was struck by the semi and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person is unknown.

 All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and re-opened at around 1:19 a.m.  

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on August 19, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.