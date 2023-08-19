Bicyclist killed after being struck by truck tractor semi-trailer on I-94 near Dempster Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 94 Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded just before 9 p.m. for a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and a bicyclist.

Initial reports say the truck was traveling northbound on I-94 near Dempster Avenue when for an unknown reason, a bicyclist traveling on the right shoulder veered into the middle lane of traffic.

The bicyclist was struck by the semi and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person is unknown.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and re-opened at around 1:19 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.