Bicyclist killed in North Chicago crash; victim ID'd

CHICAGO (CBS) – A bicyclist is dead following a crash in North Chicago Thursday night.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said just before 11 p.m., North Chicago police and fire departments responded to a car crash involving a bicycle on Route 41 north of Casimer Pulaski Drive.

The bicyclist, 36-year-old Kyle Summy of Beach Park, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The car involved in the crash remained on the scene.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was called to assist with the investigation based on the severity. The Lake County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Preliminary reports from the investigation indicate that Summy died from blunt force injuries resulting from the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.