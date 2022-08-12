Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Thursday were searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in the East Side neighborhood.

At 6:15 a.m., a vehicle was struck a bicyclist in the 9900 block of South Avenue L. The bicyclist died of the resulting injuries.

The driver did not stop at the scene and continued north on Avenue L, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black sport-utility vehicle or van. It is not known if the vehicle has any damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.