Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in East Side neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Thursday were searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in the East Side neighborhood.

At 6:15 a.m., a vehicle was struck a bicyclist in the 9900 block of South Avenue L. The bicyclist died of the resulting injuries.

The driver did not stop at the scene and continued north on Avenue L, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black sport-utility vehicle or van. It is not known if the vehicle has any damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.