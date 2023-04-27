Bicyclist critically hurt after hit-and-run in Vernon Hills

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car in Vernon Hills Thursday morning.

Police say around 4:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Butterfield Road south of Golf Road for a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist.

An initial investigation determines a dark-colored sedan was traveling southbound on Butterfield Road when it struck the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man of Grayslake, who was also traveling southbound.

The car did not stop after striking the man and continued south on Butterfield Road.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Butterfield Road was closed for several hours following the crash. It has since been reopened.

Through a combination of evidence from the scene and an automated license plate reader, the car and the driver of the vehicle were located.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Hills Police Investigations Division at 847-362-4449.



