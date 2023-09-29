Watch CBS News
Bicyclist hit by a car in western Chicago suburb

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) –A bicyclist was hit by a car in west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene while investigators were conducting a crash reconstruction at the scene near the intersection of eastbound North Avenue and President Street.

Part of North Avenue was being blocked as the investigation continued.

It was unclear what the condition of the bicyclist was.

