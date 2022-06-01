Bicyclist hit by car in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by a car while riding a bicyclist in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said the 30-year-old man was riding his bike in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was struck by a Ford Focus.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said no citations were given.
