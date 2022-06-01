Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist hit by car in Greater Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by a car while riding a bicyclist in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the 30-year-old man was riding his bike in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was struck by a Ford Focus. 

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police said no citations were given. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.