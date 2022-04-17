Bicyclist critically injured, struck by motorist on city's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is injured after being hit by a car on the city's Near West Side Saturday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., a 30-year-old woman driving a silver sedan was traveling westbound on the 900 block of West Madison when she struck a male bicyclist that was also headed westbound.

The woman attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by several pedestrians who were nearby.

The man suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed in custody once police arrived on the scene.

Charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.