Beyoncé taking over Soldier Field this weekend with Renaissance Tour

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé is taking over Soldier Field this weekend as part of her "Renaissance Tour."

The Renaissance World Tour sold out for Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

This means businesses, restaurants, and salons are all seeing a major boost already.

According to data from Yelp, during Beyonce's tour stop in Philadelphia, search traffic for nail salons soared nearly 200 % and searches for hairstylists spiked 73%.

That spike now also happening here.

We've spoken to businesses and restaurants, and we're told events are happening before and after her performances.

This business is by no means alone. CBS 2 spoke to restaurants bussing fans to the concert itself. There are events before and after Beyonce performs all weekend:

First published on July 21, 2023 / 6:43 AM

