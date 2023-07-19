Watch CBS News
Local News

Soldier Field getting ready to host Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" on Saturday and Sunday

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Beyoncé set to take the stage at Soldier Field this weekend
Beyoncé set to take the stage at Soldier Field this weekend 01:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just a matter of days, the BeyHive will be buzzing Chicago.

Beyoncé will take the stage this weekend at Soldier Field as part of her "Renaissance Tour," and construction is already underway on the big stage.

Construction workers have set up man-lifts and large cranes to help erect the stage for the two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

It's the first time Beyoncé has performed in Chicago since 2018.

The shows will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates at Soldier Field will open at 5 p.m. each day.

Ticket prices on broker sites like StubHub range from $500 to $2,500 apiece.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.