Soldier Field getting ready to host Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" on Saturday and Sunday

Beyoncé set to take the stage at Soldier Field this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just a matter of days, the BeyHive will be buzzing Chicago.

Beyoncé will take the stage this weekend at Soldier Field as part of her "Renaissance Tour," and construction is already underway on the big stage.

Construction workers have set up man-lifts and large cranes to help erect the stage for the two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

It's the first time Beyoncé has performed in Chicago since 2018.

The shows will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates at Soldier Field will open at 5 p.m. each day.

Ticket prices on broker sites like StubHub range from $500 to $2,500 apiece.