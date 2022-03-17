'Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day': Beverly historian celebrates the holiday with residents

'They just hop from bar to bar and hang out'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago bars and restaurants have two reasons to celebrate. St. Patrick's Day and March Madness.

CBS 2's Steven Graves found it's almost like a double pot of gold. The Irish roots in Beverly run deep and on Thursday, marking the excitement of turning a new page in the history books, leaving the chapters of the past two years behind.

"Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

And Carol Flynn, a true Irish woman, said that's because everyone deserves to celebrate.

"And be out enjoying themselves, having a good time," Flynn said.

Especially this year.

"I had to really search for green in my closet!"

Karen S. Brienzo, wearing and even drinking her green to mark the day. It's special in more ways than one, because of her granddaughter.

"Born on St. Patrick's Day, little Emma," Brienzo said.

Whatever your reason to celebrate, businesses like Open Outcry in West Morgan Park.

"People are just having a good time. They're happy."

Cashing in on those drinking booze and March Madness basketball watchers. Capacity limits because of COVID are no more.

"We've had phone calls all day. Our kitchen has a wonderful special. We do corned beef stew," said Lindsay Landeen.

And there was no better signifier that the luck of the Irish was back.

"They just hop from bar to bar and hang out."

Than when the South Side Irish Parade returned this past Sunday after a two year hiatus.

"It was wonderful to see the neighborhood enjoying themselves," said Landeen said.

"The parade has been going on since the 1970's," added Flynn.

So you can imagine the joy for Lynn, a Beverly neighborhood Historian to see it come back with no masks. Only smiles and laughs enjoying the holiday she remembers.

The South Side Irish said if they learned anything over the past years, it's just to truly appreciate the culture right in front of them in the community.

