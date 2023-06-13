Better Business Bureau warns of refurbished product scams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It sounds like a great deal: buying something refurbished instead of shelling out the bucks for a new product. But the Better Business Bureau has a warning: scam artists are pretending to offer cheap refurbished items, then disappearing.

Here's a few things to keep in mind. Make sure you are ordering from a legitimate e-commerce site.

Check for quality pictures, and content that's free of typos.

The site should also have working contact information.

Another thing to keep in mind is refurbished can mean different things to different retailers. So make sure you know the item's condition before you buy it.

If you've encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.