Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy's Bleachers, dies at 68

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The memory of Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy's Bleachers, was honored Monday on the marquee on the side of the bar – and at the iconic marquee at Wrigley Field too.

Murphy's Bleachers announced Monday that Murphy had died early Monday morning. Murphy was 69 years old.

"The Murphy's family and all of us here would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time," Murphy's Bleachers said in part on Twitter. "May she Rest In Peace."

Murphy's Bleachers is located at 3655 N. Sheffield Ave. – right across the street from the entrance of the Budweiser Bleachers at Wrigley. A pair of Evanston-style antique lampposts stand in front of its patio – ever a lively place on game days and summer nights.

The bar began in the 1930s at as Ernie's Bleachers, which sold hot dogs and beer by the pail just after Prohibition, Murphy's Bleachers says on its history page. In 1965, it changed names to Ray's Bleachers when original owner Ernie Pareti sold it to Ray Meyers.

Jim Murphy, a former Chicago Police officer, bought the bar and named it Murphy's Bleachers in 1980. Famous Cubs players past were regulars – including Mark Grace, Rick Sutcliffe, Keith Moreland, Jody Davis, and Randy Meyers, the bar said.

Jim Murphy died in 2003, at which point his widow, Beth Murphy, took over as the owner and manager.

Those who worked with Ms. Murphy at the Wrigleyville hotspot say she was the heart and soul of the operation.

"The Cubs to a point, but Beth Murphy meant so much to the neighborhood and the community. I've worked here for 17 years. I've known Beth for about 25 years, and you will not find a better woman. It's like missing a family member – a close family member," said Murphy's Bleachers general manager Freddy Fagenholtz. "We're going to keep serving cold beer and good food, and keep her around."

Beth Murphy co-owned the bar with her stepsons, so the business will remain in the family.