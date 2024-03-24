Berwyn woman charged with murder in Chicago Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was charged in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in the Little Village neighborhood last month.

Rosie Chavez, 46, of Berwyn, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping with force or threat of force.

Chicago police said Chavez was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim in the 3600 block of West 26th Street on Feb. 10.

She was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Chavez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was available.