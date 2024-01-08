Chicago police warn of 5 armed robberies in less than an hour on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating five armed robberies in less than an hour Sunday morning in the Hermosa and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, a group of three to four people wearing dark clothes and masks got out of a blue Kia sedan, displayed handguns equipped with laser sights, and demanded the victims' belongings:

2000 North Block of Karlov Ave at 06:10 a.m.

4400 West Block of Armitage Ave at 06:20 a.m.

2700 North Block of Central Ave at 06:45 a.m.

2800 North Block of Central Ave at 06:46 a.m.

2000 North Block of Laramie Ave at 06:55 a.m.

In at least one of the robberies, the victim was hit with a pistol.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.