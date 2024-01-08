Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn of 5 armed robberies in less than an hour on Northwest Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CPD investigating 5 armed robberies in Belmont Cragin and Hermosa
CPD investigating 5 armed robberies in Belmont Cragin and Hermosa 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating five armed robberies in less than an hour Sunday morning in the Hermosa and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, a group of three to four people wearing dark clothes and masks got out of a blue Kia sedan, displayed handguns equipped with laser sights, and demanded the victims' belongings:

  • 2000 North Block of Karlov Ave at 06:10 a.m.
  • 4400 West Block of Armitage Ave at 06:20 a.m.
  • 2700 North Block of Central Ave at 06:45 a.m.
  • 2800 North Block of Central Ave at 06:46 a.m.
  • 2000 North Block of Laramie Ave at 06:55 a.m.

In at least one of the robberies, the victim was hit with a pistol. 

Police had only a vague description of the robbers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 9:44 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.