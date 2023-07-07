Water back on at Belmont Cragin condo building after more than weeklong outage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faucets are working again at a Belmont Cragin condo building. It's a huge relief for residents, who haven't had running water for more than one week.
Neighbors on higher floors of the building said they didn't have water for three weeks.
A busted pipe outside the Schubert Avenue building was spewing into the street. Property management claimed a city excavator broke the pipe.
The city said the break was on private property, so the repair was the building's responsibility.
But after CBS 2 started asking questions, Chicago Water Management replaced the broken pipe.
"Oh my God. I'm relieved. I'm so happy. I can't even tell you how happy I am to have water; running water. Super happy," condo owner Norma Vendrell said.
City crews had to tear down a wall inside one of the condos to replace the pipe.
The homeowner was told the building will be on the hook for paying for the repairs.
