Burglar breaks into houses of worship on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding a burglar who broke into places of worship last month in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said the man stole laptops, tablets, a guitar, tools, and a donation box containing cash.

Surveillance video released by police shows the burglar making off with an electric guitar, while trying to cover his face with his t-shirt.

Burglaries | 025th District | September 6th – 16th, 2024 |Pattern # P24-5-054 by Chicago Police on YouTube

The burglar struck three times at two or more locations last month during the evening hours:

  • 5900 block of W Fullerton Ave on September 6th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.
  • 2200 block of N McVicker Ave on September 10th, 2024 at 11:00 PM.
  • 5900 block of W Fullerton Ave on September 16th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar or has other information on the thefts is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

