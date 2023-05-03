Watch CBS News
Bellwood woman charged selling $2M in counterfeit luxury goods

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Bellwood woman is charged with dealing in more than $2 million worth of counterfeit luxury goods.

Roynette Cavanaugh, 54, was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

She's accused of selling fake items online claiming they were from high-end designers including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci.

Investigators say they found 1400 counterfeit items when they executed a search warrant at Cavanaugh's home.

