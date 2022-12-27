It's day three for Bellwood's boil water order

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In west suburban Bellwood, it's day three of a boil order.

Unsafe drinking water forced some families to cancel Christmas celebrations. Officials said extreme cold likely caused two water main breaks and problems in the water tower system.

Half of the village has lost water completely and the other half has only low pressure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will require testing before the water's considered safe again. But that can't happen until tomorrow.