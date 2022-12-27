Watch CBS News
Local News

It's day three for Bellwood's boil water order

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

It's day three for Bellwood's boil water order
It's day three for Bellwood's boil water order 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In west suburban Bellwood, it's day three of a boil order.

Unsafe drinking water forced some families to cancel Christmas celebrations. Officials said extreme cold  likely caused two water main breaks and problems in the water tower system.

Half of the village has lost water completely and the other half has only low pressure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will require testing  before the water's considered safe again. But that can't happen until tomorrow.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.