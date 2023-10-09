No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, Blackhawks begin season on the road Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Blackhawks have made the final roster cuts heading into Tuesday's season opener, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard made the team.

Yes, that was sarcasm.

But the opener is setting up to be a moment that the 18-year-old never forgets.

Unfortunately for fans, it's not a moment that will happen at the United Center. The Hawks open the season on a five-game road trip starting in Pittsburgh.

Bedard played in four of the team's six preseason games and had one goal and four assists.

But now, the games start to matter. So, will there be butterflies for Bedard in his NHL career?

"I'm sure I will, yeah," he said. "I mean, it's a big moment and in the end, for me it's kind of taking the anthem … having that be the kind of 'Oh my God' moment. Once the game starts, I want to be focused on the game and not be star-struck as much, but I think that first bit is gonna be really crazy."

He added, "I feel like I've worked as hard as I possibly could to prepare myself. For me, it's kinda letting instincts take over and really enjoying it."

The Blackhawks kickoff their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.