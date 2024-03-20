Looking for a summer job? Here's how to become a Chicago lifeguard

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District is recruiting and training swimmers to become Chicago lifeguards for the summer.

Chicago pools are scheduled to open on June 17.

The next Swim Test for future lifeguards will be held on March 23, April 6, and April 20. The test consists of a 200-yard timed swim, a 20-yard underwater swim, and retrieval of a 10-pound object from a depth of 10 to 14 feet.

The first 500 applicants to take the test will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

The Chicago Park District will also cover the cost of the required Red Cross Certification class. Participants will also receive $400 for completing the course.

About 700 seasonal employees are needed to fill all positions.

Apply online at the Chicago Park District website.