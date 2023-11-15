'Beauty (Re)Purposed' recycling program underway at Chicago Sephora stores

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you have old makeup containers you want to recycle?

Sephora's 'Beauty (Re)Purposed' recycling program helps to repurpose empty makeup containers and give them new life.

This is in partnership with Pact, a nonprofit collective on a mission to close the loop on hard-to-recycle packaging waste.

You can drop off your empty packaging at a local Sephora. Here's how it works according to Sephora:

▪ Clean it out at home. Ensure the packaging is clean, unbagged, and free of liquid or product.

▪ Drop the empties that meet Pact's collection guidelines in the dedicated collection bin.

▪ All done! Instead of being thrown away, the beauty empties could become something else – like pallets, new packaging, or energy.

Sephora's Chicago Southport location has collected the most packaging materials in the country since the program kicked off in spring 2023.