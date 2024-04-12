Beautiful weekend ahead for Chicago as storms return on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies for Friday night with lows in the low 40s.

It will be in the low 70s on Saturday under a sunny sky and mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday, in the upper 70s.

Several spots southwest of Chicago will reach the low 80s on Sunday.

A cool lake breeze will drop temperatures to the 60s by mid-to-late afternoon and then to the 50s by early evening.

Monday will also be a warm day, although a touch cooler, in the low 70s.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are forecast for Tuesday. A few storms could be strong or severe.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, then turning much cooler by the mid-afternoon as calm winds come off the lake. High of 78, falling into the 50s by the early evening.

