Watch CBS News
Weather

Beautiful weekend ahead for Chicago as storms return on Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies for Friday night with lows in the low 40s. 

lows-tonight-adi-13.png
CBS

It will be in the low 70s on Saturday under a sunny sky and mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday, in the upper 70s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-14.png
CBS
2-day-weekend-full-4.png
CBS

Several spots southwest of Chicago will reach the low 80s on Sunday. 

A cool lake breeze will drop temperatures to the 60s by mid-to-late afternoon and then to the 50s by early evening. 

Monday will also be a warm day, although a touch cooler, in the low 70s.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are forecast for Tuesday. A few storms could be strong or severe.

tue-storms.png
CBS

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 70.  

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, then turning much cooler by the mid-afternoon as calm winds come off the lake. High of 78, falling into the 50s by the early evening. 

7-day-forecast-pm-26.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 1:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.