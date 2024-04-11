Beautiful, sunny weekend for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered areas of rain this evening and overnight.

An isolated thunderstorm west of Chicago will be possible, with lows tonight in the mid-40s.

After a brief early morning shower on Friday, expect a clearing sky and winy conditions. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be possible, and the high will be around 60 degrees.

It's sunny this weekend with highs around 70 for Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

The warm weather continues into next week, with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. There is a storm threat for Tuesday, with some storms potentially turning strong or severe.

Tonight: Scattered rain and isolated thunder. Low 47.

Friday: Windy with a clear sky in the afternoon. High 60.

Saturday: Sunny and milder. High 70.

