Beautiful, sunny weekend for Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered areas of rain this evening and overnight. 

An isolated thunderstorm west of Chicago will be possible, with lows tonight in the mid-40s. 

After a brief early morning shower on Friday, expect a clearing sky and winy conditions. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be possible, and the high will be around 60 degrees.

It's sunny this weekend with highs around 70 for Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. 

The warm weather continues into next week, with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. There is a storm threat for Tuesday, with some storms potentially turning strong or severe. 

Tonight: Scattered rain and isolated thunder. Low 47.

Friday: Windy with a clear sky in the afternoon. High 60.

Saturday: Sunny and milder. High 70.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 1:44 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

