Bears wrap up season vs. Packers: Three things to watch

Bears wrap season vs. Packers: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a long season, but for the Bears, it comes to an end Sunday in Green Bay.

And since misery loves company, they're hoping to bring the Packers season to a close too.

Not the first time but maybe for the last time ever, Justin Fields is our number one thing to watch. He has a chance to put a bow on his third season with a win against a team he's 0-5 against in his career. Since coming back from his thumb injury, Fields led the Bears to a 4-2 record and those losses were winnable games. No one has more fourth-quarter interceptions than Fields' 19 since entering the league. A road win over a division rival to potentially keep them out of the playoffs would be his strongest statement yet.

The second thing to watch is Fields' favorite target, D.J. Moore. He's in his feelings after being passed over in the Pro Bowl vote despite his best statistical season. He already has 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns, both career-highs. He'll set a career mark in receptions with two more catches. And if he can come up with 209 receiving yards, he can break Brandon Marshall's 2012 franchise record of 1,508 receiving yards in a season. He's got something to prove.

And the final thing to watch in this game is Jaylon Johnson. Already a first-time Pro-Bowler this season, he's not nearly satisfied. And how could he be knowing it's a contract year and the words All-Pro next to his name would validate the ask he's making in his request for a big extension. Jordan Love has thrown 30 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. And if Johnson can shut down a receiver and maybe pick one off, he can put an exclamation point on what's been a ridiculously good season.

You can catch the Bears and Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on CBS 2.