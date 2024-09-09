Chicago Bears rely on defense, special teams in opening win against Titans

The Chicago Bears rallied on Sunday to dodge another season-opening loss, but they couldn't avoid a potentially significant injury.

Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that rookie receiver Rome Odunze hurt his knee late in the 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. Odunze had an MRI on Monday.

The Bears started the season off with a comeback win thanks to special teams and a defense that forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter. Winning as a team was something they feel can strengthen the locker room.

"The true culture team is only defined when go through some adversity," said safety Kevin Byard. "Obviously, yesterday didn't go exactly how we wanted to go. We could have easily went into halftime and just, from probably years past, [said], 'OK, here we go again.' We really stayed together. There really was no panic in the locker room."

Caleb Williams and the offense struggled against the Titans, but head coach Matt Eberflus thought the rookie quarterback's vision was good. He was also pleased with Williams' decision-making and the fact that he committed no turnovers.

"I know he had the two sacks, but he did a nice job of taking care of the football, and that was really the difference in the game," Eberflus said. "The quarterback on the opposing team had the giveaways and we didn't."

Running back D'Andre Swift said he felt the offense overall just needed to be better.

"It wasn't good enough yesterday, but ultimately it's a team game, so we was lacking," Swift said. "Defense and special teams were able to kind of pick up the slack. [We're] thankful for them."

Nate Davis and Ryan Bates were rotating at right guard against the Titans. Eberflus said he'll continue to evaluate both players and see where that position battle goes this week.