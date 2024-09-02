Rookie Caleb Williams voted among 8 Chicago Bears team captains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was named a team captain along with seven of his other teammates ahead of the regular season opener.

Expectations have never been higher in the Matt Eberflus era of Bears football. A lot has changed both on the roster and coaching staff over the last two seasons, but Eberflus' third team is one that's developed chemistry quickly.

"I feel this team is coming together faster just because of the maturity of it," Eberflus said. "Some of it's being around each other for three years and that certainly helps."

Caleb Williams is the only rookie to have been voted as one of the Bears' eight captains this season. While that may not come as a surprise because of the high praise he's garnered from teammates, a few others were not expecting to be included in that group.

The players voted captain were safety Kevin Byard, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver DJ Moore, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and Williams.

"I was surprised," said Johnson. "I got a text. I didn't even believe it."

Moore said, "I don't know if it's because I'm popular, or I'm a real leader. I lead by example. I think it's a little of both. I think it's because I'm the class clown at the same time, but I be serious at the same time."

It's the second straight season Moore has been named a captain. While he may be modest about his impact as a leader, he is confident about his skillset, saying he feels he's a top 10 receiver in the league. He just might not be on lists because he doesn't "dance or do TikToks."

The Bears open the regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at noon.