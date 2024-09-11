Chicago Bears go into Week 2 matchup with banged up wide receivers

Caleb Williams will have the added pressure of a national audience on Sunday night when the Chicago Bears take on the favored Houston Texans.

The rookie quarterback may not have his fellow top-10 pick as an option on offense.

Williams was down a couple of receivers this week as he prepares for Week 2 with fellow rookie Rome Odunze being day-to-day with his knee injury and Keenan Allen resting a sore heel.

Williams wasn't feeling down though, even after his rough debut last Sunday.

"The job is hard. The NFL is hard," Williams said. "And the defense is gonna make it tough on you. So typically, guys coming in may have to figure it out, and so that's what we're doing right now. I obviously didn't have the performance that I wanted to."

Receiver DJ Moore stressed the importance of having patience with a rookie getting used to playing at the NFL level.

"You gotta understand that not everybody coming straight from college understands NFL defenses," Moore said. "Now everybody just is fast, can disguise, and do different things."

The injuries at receiver could mean an opportunity for Tyler Scott. The second-year wideout was somewhat surprisingly inactive in Sunday's opener.

"I'm definitely a lot more hungry and just got a chip on my shoulder, just for being on the sideline last week doesn't feel good," Scott said. "As you're sitting there, watching, wishing that you could have an opportunity to at least have a hand in a win. So I'm excited."

Scott said it was a clear message that the coaches didn't feel he was one of the 48 players most important to helping the Bears win. He's motivated to show that he is not only this week but for the rest of the season.

Stevenson's big day recognized

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance last Sunday which featured the first pick-six of his life.

Stevenson recorded four total tackles, two passes defensed and that interception returned 43 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Matt Eberflus called the award a team honor for a defense that pitched a second-half shutout against the Titans.

This week, the Bears' defense will have a likely much tougher opponent against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday night.