New Bears OC Shane Waldron confident in scheme regardless of teams next quarterback

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears introduced their new coordinators on Thursday, Shane Waldron on offense and Eric Washington on defense.

Head coach Matt Eberflus will continue to call the plays on defense. But the Bear's new offensive coordinator is taking over an offense with uncertainty under center.

Matt Eberflus said a big key for his new coaching hires is adaptability. That's especially true for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Waldron didn't have much to say about the organization's looming decision on whether to draft a quarterback or stick with Justin Fields, but did exude confidence in his ability to work with any QB.

"A lot of the conversation on offense revolved around adaptability," Waldron said. "What can you do with different pieces of the puzzle? Depending on the year. Each year in this league is gonna be its own individual year. I felt different quarterbacks have been able to step foot into the system, be able to learn it quickly and that starts with us being able to teach it."

Waldron has worked with a variety of quarterbacks including Jared Goff, Russell Wilson and most recently Geno Smith, whose career he helped revitalize in Seattle.

"The experience with Geno was unbelievable," Waldron said. "It started with him as a player. To me, the teaching, the coaching, it all starts with how well you're getting to know these guys, what's the relationship like with them?"

As far as getting to know Fields, who may or may not be in Chicago next season, Waldron was light on specifics but said he's exchanged messages with the Bears' current QB1.