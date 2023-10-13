Bears vs. Vikings: Three things to watch in Sunday's Week 6 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What's better than getting a win? How about two in a row? The 1-4 Bears get their chance against the 1-4 Vikings Sunday at noon at Soldier Field.

Here are three things to watch in Sunday's matchup.

The first thing to watch is Justin Fields watching D.J. Moore. Yes, he's coming off a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns. But Moore also has 402 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. He's in his sixth year, and never put up a stretch like that. Fields has a perfect passer rating when throwing to Moore in the last two games. The big question now is can he sustain it?

The Bears passing game is good to go, but keep an eye on the backfield, because who knows how the absence of Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and even Travis Homer will affect the running game. D'Onta Foreman hasn't been active since Week 1. But he'll be back in play this week, and we'll see if he can recapture the magic that enabled him to rush for over 100 yards five times last year as a Panther. The Bears have rushed for over 170 yards each of the last two weeks. Foreman will have to have a big game to keep that going.

Our final thing to watch this week: Kirk Cousins against a Bears secondary on the mend. The Vikings are second only to the Dolphins in passing yards, and Cousins leads all QBs with 13 touchdown passes. But Jaylon Johnson is ready to go, and Eddie Jackson and Kyler Gordon could be back as well. Also, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson is out for this one, after being placed on injured reserve. And here's the rub. No team has turned it over more than Minnesota, with 12 giveaways. So opportunities to win the turnover battle should be there.

One team is set up to get its second win of the season, and the way things are trending, it's as good a chance for a win as the Bears have had this season.