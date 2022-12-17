Bears vs. Eagles: Three things to watch on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are officially back from bye. The hope is they've gotten themselves together, because the way this schedule looks... there is some turbulence coming in their final four games. Here are three things to watch when the Bears host the league-leading Eagles Sunday.

Eyes On Number 1

Thing number one is the quarterback with the number one on his jersey. Yes, I know there's actually two: Justin Fields for the Bears and conversely Jalen Hurts for the Eagles. Go look at the stats from Hurts a year ago. It reads very similar to what Fields is doing right now (Bears fans have to love that for a third-year projection). Which of these quarterbacks has a better day could very well determine the Bears ability to pull off their biggest win of the season.

Healed Up Secondary

Our second thing to watch, a few healed up defensive backs who will be key to slowing down the Eagles passing game. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor along with safety Jaquan Brisker are ready to roll after having a week of rest. If the Bears have any shot of holding the highest scoring offense in the league below its 29.7 points per game average, they have to slow down A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and potentially Dallas Goedert.

D-Line Bear Down

Our final thing to watch is the Bears defensive line. The last month of the season would be a good time for that group to do something, anything. The Bears are dead last in the league in team sacks with 16 and Justin Jones and Dominique Robinson are the only linemen with more than one. Jones has two and Robinson has 1.5. That's not good enough. There has to be some pressure up front without blitzing or Jalen Hurts is going to live up to his last name in full.

That's three things to watch when the Bears host the Eagles Sunday at high noon.