Bears vs. Commanders: 3 things to watch in Thursday's Week 5 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears were better last week, but still not good enough. They're hoping to change that on a short week under the lights when they visit the Commanders for Thursday Night Football.

Let's start with the quarterback. Justin Fields. He's coming off his first-ever 300-yard passing game and a career-high four touchdowns. One word: more, because they need more of that. It took four games to see it. It took facing the worst-scoring defense in the NFL to see it. But the Bears have to have more of that version of Fields if they want to actually win games.

That's because the defense has proven incapable of shutting anyone down. That's why it's our second thing to watch, and it has been a tough watch so far this season. Giving up 34.3 points per game means it should likely come with a warning of viewer discretion advised. October is scary season, but things have been scary for the Bears going back almost a full season. The Bears have given up at least 25 points in 14 straight games, an NFL record. It's hard to win when opposing offenses treat the Bears defense like a free power-up. With defensive backs Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson out with injuries, someone will have to step up in the secondary.

Our final thing to watch is Matt Eberflus. He might not be up to the task, or maybe he just has too much dip on his chip. He's the head coach. He's the acting defensive coordinator. Each of the last two weeks, he's had trouble getting his story straight. Eberflus said a decision on making Chase Claypool inactive last week didn't happen until the morning of the game but later admitted he told Claypool Saturday that he'd be inactive. Then, postgame, he said Claypool had the option to come to the game, before later clarifying Claypool was told to stay home.

One thing is certain: if the Bears don't get a win - and soon - Eberflus will be watching Bears games from his couch.

The Bears visit the Commanders Thursday night for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.