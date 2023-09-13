Bears players visit sick kids at Oak Lawn hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) – They are fearsome on the field, but behind the scenes, they're more like teddy bears.
On Tuesday, three Chicago Bears paid a visit to patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn.
Deslin Alexander, Rasheem Green, and Khalid Kareem spent time with some sick children and their loved ones to deliver gifts, sign autographs, and take time to brighten their day.
