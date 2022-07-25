Bears unveil new orange alternate helmets for two October games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears will be donning a bright new look for two games this season, after unveiling new orange helmets to go with their orange alternate jerseys.

The Bears will wear the orange helmets for their Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field, and will wear them again for their Oct. 30 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 🔥 is in the details — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

"We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. "So, we're not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."

It will be the first time ever that the Bears wear a helmet with a primary color other than navy blue.

The orange helmets feature the Bears' C logo in navy blue, with white trim.

The NFL is allowing teams to wear alternate helmets for the first time since new helmet rules were put into place in 2013.

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022