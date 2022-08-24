Bears starting offensive line begins to take shape ahead of season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) – The starting offensive line for the Chicago Bears is taking shape.

It looks like the Bears will be starting a rookie fifth rounder Braxton Jones at left tackle when the season opens Sept. 11 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones, who was drafted out of Southern Utah, said the idea was even a shock to him at first, but he's doing everything he can to not waste what he calls a great opportunity.

"Each practice is very important for me, just to continue to grow," Braxton said. "There's still a lot of things [to work on:] playing more efficient. Playing with my hands. As that time comes, I think I'll get more ready for when that day comes. As of right now, I'm focused on each day trying to do everything I can to be ready for that day."

Safety Eddie Jackson is among the starters expected to see pretty significant playing time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. He seems excited about this new Bears defense that allows him as he says, to be free.

"I was down in the box a lot last year," Jackson said. "Trust me, I love playing down the box too, but I just love getting the ball, interceptions, scoring touchdowns. So being able to play that role, get that role back and just being comfortable, not trying to do too much."

Jackson said that like fellow defensive back Jaylon Johnson, he wasn't all in on the HITS principle at first but when you see all the hustle translate into results at practice and in games like getting turnovers, that makes buying in easier.

The Bears are still thin at wide receiver. Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle and Tajae Sharpe all continued to watch practice from the sideline. That doesn't even count N'Keal Harry who remains out with his high ankle sprain.