Aramark showcases new food items available at Bears home games this season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears kickoff the 2023 season this Sunday at Soldier Field.

After an active offseason, the team is hungry to improve upon last year's 3-14 record.

And Bears fans should show up to the game hungry too. The organization's food partner, Aramark, showcased some of the new items that will be on the stadium's menu this year.

They include the "Meatball Grinder," mini deep dish pizza, and the "Sack Attack Burger." There will also be some new soul food selections thanks to partnerships with local restaurants including Luella's, Soul and Smoke, and Josephine's Southern Cooking.

"When we talk about Chicago, it has a historic wealth of food," said chef O'Brien Tingling. "And we want to bring that to life here at Soldier Field."

There are also new specialty cocktails and mocktails. Fans can find them at all club level, midway, and upper bars.

The Bears open the season against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.