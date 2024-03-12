Chicago Bears sign S Jonathan Owens, husband of Simone Biles, to 2-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears will sign former Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens to a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old played every game for the Packers last season, starting 11 of them.

He previously played four seasons with the Houston Texans, playing 31 games with 19 starts.

It was in Houston where Owens met his wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles. Owens claimed he didn't know who Biles was when they met on a dating app.

Biles might have been happier than Owens about his new team, as evidenced by a series of posts on social media.

"CHICAGO HERE HE COMES," she wrote in one post on X, adding, "I'm so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband."

In another post, she said, "also I just love the city of Chicago."

Still, that's probably not happening until after she gets through the Summer Olympics in Paris. She has seven medals and counting.