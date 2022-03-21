Bears sign Al-Quadin Muhammad, Byron Pringle as Ryan Poles builds new roster

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears continue to pick up new pieces as General Manager Ryan Poles reshape the roster.

One of the latest signings Sunday was defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was signed for a two-year contract.

Muhammad follows Head Coach Matt Eberflus after four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

He is a 6-foot 4-inch 250-pounder, and appeared in 64 games with 25 starts for Indianapolis. He had 124 tackles, 11 sacks, 22 tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, the Bears noted.

"Quan represents the play style coach Eberflus wants our entire team to have," Poles said in a news release. "His motor and desire to affect the game stands out. We are excited to have him. We would like to thank Drew Rosenhaus at Rosenhaus Sports for helping bring him to Chicago."

In a Zoom call Sunday quoted in the news release, Muhammad said he was pleased to join Coach Eberflus with the Bears.

"I'm extremely excited," Muhammad said. "It's going to be great for me and great for the guys that surround me because I know the scheme and I've played in that scheme for several years. It's a winning scheme. I'm excited about that."

At a news conference, Muhammad emphasized the value of team unity.

"Getting to know the guys, letting them get to know me, getting to know my coaches – you know, just bringing that camaraderie and just becoming a family – and I think that plays a major part in winning," he said.

Also newly signed is wideout Byron Pringle, whom the Bears signed to a one-year contract. Pringle spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pringle appeared in 46 games with eight starts the past three seasons after missing his rookie season due to an injury in the preseason finale. He had 67 passes for 898 yards and seven touchdowns, and He also averaged 26.6 yards with one touchdown on 37 kickoff returns, the Bears game.

Pringle said he wants to win above all.

"I don't care about no numbers – I want that letter at the end of the game, that 'W,'" he said at a news conference. "

Pringle is also hoping to get open for quarterback Justin Fields.

"I see him as an elite quarterback," Pringle was quoted by the Bears. "He definitely knows how to extend plays, and that is something that I did in Kansas City (with Patrick Mahomes). When the play broke down, I always tried to get in the quarterback's vision. So, with (Fields) being able to keep plays and drives alive, I know I fit perfect in this offense, especially with a quarterback like Justin Fields."

The Bears have also re-signed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract