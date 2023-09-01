Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman, Trent Taylor to roster; Dan Feeney pleased to be home

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears have re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster, along with receiver Trent Taylor.

Both were at practice Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears got lineman Dan Feeney in a trade from the Miami Dolphins – in what amounts to a homecoming.

"I got a bunch of texts from my friends and stuff like that, so having all those texts kind of flood in was really cool," Feeney said. "When I was a kid, my grandma would always put on the Super Bowl Shuffle on VHS and make me watch it when she was babysitting me – so that was pretty cool."

The Super Bowl Shuffle was released in December 1985 – a little under two months before the Bears won Super Bowl XX. Feeney was not around for any of that – he was born in 1994. But his grandmother taught him well.