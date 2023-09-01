Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman, Trent Taylor to roster; Dan Feeney pleased to be home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears have re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster, along with receiver Trent Taylor.

Both were at practice Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears got lineman Dan Feeney in a trade from the Miami Dolphins – in what amounts to a homecoming.

"I got a bunch of texts from my friends and stuff like that, so having all those texts kind of flood in was really cool," Feeney said. "When I was a kid, my grandma would always put on the Super Bowl Shuffle on VHS and make me watch it when she was babysitting me – so that was pretty cool."

The Super Bowl Shuffle was released in December 1985 – a little under two months before the Bears won Super Bowl XX. Feeney was not around for any of that – he was born in 1994. But his grandmother taught him well.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 10:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.