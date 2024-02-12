Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren considers team's future home, draft prospects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears hired President and CEO Kevin Warren just over a year ago. Warren is not shy in professing his love for the city. He said he is hoping to figure out where the Bears will build a new stadium before the start of next season.

"These are not emotional decisions," he said. "They are too expensive and also these are decisions that really will resonate over the next 50 years."

Warren is in overdrive at the biggest inflection point in Bears history as they have the number one pick and are closing in on their next stadium location.

But is that fun or nerve-racking?

"It's 100% fun. It's a blast," Warren said. "We own 326 acres in Arlington Heights. I meet with the different school superintendents and the tax board. We're a land owner there. The City of Chicago. I've really enjoyed building a relationship with Mayor Johnson and his staff, and we're having some very productive meetings. I want to create an environment with a dome, a fixed roof because this city deserves an opportunity to bid to host a Super Bowl, to host a Final Four, to host a college football playoff championship."

Warren did not get into the possibility of relocating south of their current Soldier Field home, but he did share that he has explored the South Loop area the White Sox are targeting.

"I looked at every every piece of land that can house the stadium, yes," he said. "The good thing about it, Jerry Reinsdorf has meant so much to Chicago. So many times people think it has to be a either or, either the Bears or either the White Sox. I've come from the mindset that there is enough for everyone."

Warren is also in daily communication with General Manager Ryan Poles, who will decide the direction at quarterback and what they do with the top pick in April's draft.

"His office is right next-door. We're always in each other's offices and spend time together," Warren said. "The one thing I always ask him at the end of every meeting:' Do you have what you need for us to win?' I don't ever want to get in a position where we look back.. where we had an opportunity to do "X" and we decided not to because of the cost or we just didn't go that extra step."