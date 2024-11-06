Caleb Williams, DJ Moore aim to get on same page as injuries pile up for Chicago Bears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 4-4 Chicago Bears hope to get back on track when they return to Soldier Field on Sunday to host the New England Patriots.

Caleb Williams and DJ Moore need to get on the same page as the star rookie quarterback and his top receiver have been out of sync during their two-game losing streak.

Moore tried to clear up what happened in a viral moment last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, saying a rolled ankle was why he walked off the field mid-play.

"I tweaked the ankle," Moore said. "I was coming back to, because I seen Caleb scrambling and my ankle went in and out. I already couldn't stop so my momentum took me out of bounds and I just walked off, but I mean, I didn't stop playing the game. I didn't not go back in the game."

Williams said the chemistry between him and Moore eight weeks into the season isn't where they want it to be. The two have connected just six times in back-to-back losses with Williams not throwing a touchdown pass in either.

"I think it comes down to just talking and communicating more," Williams said. "We talk all the time. We laugh and joke all the time and things like that. I think talking a little bit more and communicating a little bit more about the specifics of the way I see it, the way he's seeing it, and then keep going from there."

Injuries haven't helped a struggling Bears offense, either.

Linemen Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright didn't practice, while defensive tackle Andrew Billings will get surgery on a torn pectoral muscle and is likely done for the season.

Safety Jaquan Brisker remained in concussion protocol, where he's been since the Bears last played at Soldier Field a month ago.