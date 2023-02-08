Former McDonald's chairman, Bears-part owner Andrew McKenna dies at 93

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former McDonald's chairman and Bears part-owner Andrew McKenna died Tuesday.

McKenna was 93.

"This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a news release. "Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family."

McKenna was born in Chicago on Sept. 17, 1929. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from the DePaul University College of Law, the Bears noted in their release.

McKenna was chairman of McDonald's from 2004 until 2016, and also served on the Bears' board of directors.

He was also a director of numerous other Chicago institutions – including the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, the Big Shoulders Fund, the Ireland Economic Advisory Board, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, Civic Committee, and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago, the Bears noted.