Justin Fields working on building chemistry with new Bears offensive weapons

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are beginning offseason team activities this week.

The workouts are voluntary, but as CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, Justin Fields knows there's an obligatory step to be taken in year three.

CBS 2 got our first look at the new-look Bears offense. Fields said all the additions are awesome for him. He also gets to play in the same offense as last year, a first for him in the NFL.

"I definitely feel more comfortable in it, just with my reads and stuff like that," Fields said. "It's truly amazing when you have that feeling going in knowing where your guys are going to be."

Fields is working on building chemistry with his new weapons including the guy he called his No. 1 wide receiver: D.J. Moore.

Moore said the on-the-field connection is a work in progress, but it's not just about their time during practice.

"Off the field, we can have the connection on the field, but when you go deeper into it, it's the off-the-field relationship, like the locker room relationship, even outside of work relationships," Moore said.

Moor was asked if he felt that kind of relationship with Fields.

"Yeah, you know, I got a personality that the media don't see," he said. "My teammates see it."

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Moore is giving the Bears something they haven't had much of during Fields' time under center.

"The first thing I would say is speed," Eberflus said. "I mean I just saw that yesterday. I was like, 'Wow. There's a different gear there.' So that was exciting to see."

New offensive guard Nate Davis and cornerback Jaylon Johnson were among those not at practice. Johnson's absence is a bit more concerning entering the final year of his contract.

Eberflus wouldn't say much about it other than attendance is voluntary this time of year.