Bears offer prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin after he collapses on field

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Bears sent prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed in the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

The Bears issued a tweet sending thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and the Bills.

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland & the @BuffaloBills 💙 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 3, 2023

Individual Bears players, including Cody Whitehair, Jaquan Brisker, and quarterback Justin Fields, also offered prayers and well-wishes.

Praying for you @HamlinIsland !! 🙏🏽 — Dane Cruikshank (@Dane2Smoove) January 3, 2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽 prayers up man — Larry Borom (@lborom_) January 3, 2023

That’s Scary man… Prayers up for bruh 🙏🏽 — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) January 3, 2023

I pray to god he ok man✝️ — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for D Ham ! 🙏🏾 — Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Hamlin — Khari Blasingame | khariblasingame.eth (@KhariBlasingame) January 3, 2023

Prayers Up for Hamlin! — Mike Pennel (@TheBeastPennel) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Damar Hamlin!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Cody Whitehair (@WhItehair76) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for 3 🖤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) January 3, 2023

Prayers up.. 🙏🏽 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) January 3, 2023

Hamlin had just made a tackle and stood up before collapsing on the field. He appeared to be receiving CPR before he was carted off by an ambulance.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn't see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo's defense this season. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

On-field medical emergencies have happened before in NFL games, and once ended in tragedy. In 1971, Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions collapsed and died during a game against the Bears at Tiger Stadium.