Bears offensive line dealing with injuries ahead of matchup with Bills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are trying to not get blown away on Saturday when they'll face excessive wins and the 11-3 Bills.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with the Bears offensive line that could have their own problems standing tall.

Coming off a game in which they allowed six sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears offensive line is dealing with more injuries with both starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins questionable after not practicing Wednesday.

"It is football," said lineman Braxton Jones. "We're playing a sport that's high contact. People are going to be injured ... It's a testament within yourself to go out and perform whoever's next to you."

"I think it's just that cohesion with everybody," said tight end Cole Kmet. "We've had some mishaps in practice, but those are the kind of kinks you want to work out first. We'll kind of keep working through that."

Last week's game against the Eagles may feel downright warm compared to the below 0-degree wind chills the Bears will be dealing with this Saturday, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn't too worried about it.

"Mentally having to keep staying in the game and not worry about being cold," Johnson said. "For me, there's ways you can stay warm and limit how cold you are when you're out there. I'm not the one who has to catch the ball. If I can't feel my hands then it's okay, as long as I can feel my feet, I can play at a high level."

Kmet said he doesn't wear sleeves in the cold because it doesn't feel comfortable under his pads. When the idea of potential frostbite was brought up to him, he did say he may have to think it through.