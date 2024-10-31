Bears offensive coordinator Waldron defends play that led to fumble, embarrassment Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron remains defiant about the widely-criticized play call to hand the ball to offensive lineman Doug Kramer in a key moment at the goal line this past Sunday.

The play resulted in a fumble that gave the ball back to The Washington Commanders, who snapped the ball and won the game with a Hail Mary play.

Waldron said in part that it is a balance of risk versus reward.

"I felt confident in the moment in that call, and it didn't work out, and you know, some of the calls, when the calls don't work out, there's going to be the criticism. I always look inwardly first," Waldron said. "There's always going to be criticism when things don't work out, and like I said, we'll work inwardly. We'll wrap our arms around each other and work to look forward, and execute better, and call better plays the next situation of that arises."

When asked if he would call the same play again under those circumstances, Waldron said he would—and reiterated that he was confident in the play at the time.

Meanwhile, Larry Borom may be called upon to help the Bears ailing offensive line, with both left tackle Braxton Jones and guard Teven Jenkins not practicing Thursday.

Borom has been out since suffering an ankle injury in the preseason finale.

"It always sucks when guys go down," Borom said. "I'm thankful I'm able to come back and be able to help."

Borom said he is preparing like he is going to have to play this Sunday.

"Every week, you've got to prepare like that, so definitely," he said. "If my number's called, be ready."

A patchwork offensive line may make it even more challenging for the Bears to score points early. They're second to last in the NFL in first-quarter points.

Waldron said this issue is something they have talked about every single week, and he said negative plays have been a big part of the problem.