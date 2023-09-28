Bears offense sees opportunity for success against Broncos after correcting details

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Where one might see two teams with the worst record butting heads on Sunday, those teams, the Bears and Denver Broncos, see opportunity.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on why this is easily the Bears' best chance to finally turn their offense loose.

The Bears are getting set to face a Broncos defense that just allowed the most yards in NFL history, 726 to the Miami Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy feels like his offense has the chance to be explosive if they clean things up.

"The thing that jumped out was a few of the details. We felt like we had a few opportunities to create seven or eight plays we felt like should be explosive plays and for whatever it was, the lack of execution, lack of particular details," Getsy said.

When asked about what details he's focused on, wide receiver DJ Moore answered: "Route depth, knowing assignment. Really work your route to get somebody else open, so I've been honing in on that."

Moore added he felt it's not like the team has a lack of attention to detail.

"When you lose, everybody hones on in the little things," he said. "The little things become bigger and now we're here."

Getsy pointed to all 11 players on offense needing to be better, not just Justin Fields. In fact, he's liked what he's seen from his quarterback amidst these struggles.

"Our expectations have always been the same It's about him getting better each and every week and making sure that he's mastering what we're doing," Getsy said.

Moore also said he feels like Fields is handling everything well, but after watching Fields' press conference Wednesday, he did tell him he should smile.

You can catch the Bears and Broncos kick off their matchup at noon on CBS.