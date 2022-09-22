Bears OC Luke Getsy not worried about play-calling balance in loss to Green Bay

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears can get back on track when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more on the team that believes it's running in the right direction.

Lucas Patrick has been rotating at guard with Teven Jenkins the past two games, but it's looking like he'll soon be back playing center. He's finally able to snap the ball after breaking his right thumb in camp. Patrick won't say much about how his hand is doing, but he's fine wherever he plays on the line.

"Whatever it takes for us to win, whether that's what I've been doing at one position, or moving to another," he said. "I want to win football games."

Even with the rotation at guard, the Bears running game has been effective, especially against the Green Bay Packers. That seemed to be at the expense of pass attempts for quarterback Justin Fields, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn't worried about the seeming lack of balance.

"We only had 42 plays, called 19 or 20 passes," Getsy said. "So that was pretty spot-on to how we wanted to play that game.

"It's the NFL. Everyone's throwing it 30 or 40 times a game but we only had 42 snaps. And when you run the ball the way that we did, I think you have to make sure you have to make sure you run the ball too."

Linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice for a second straight day with a hip injury. Fellow linebacker Matt Adams was also held out with a hamstring injury, so the Bears could be thin at the position against the Texans on Sunday.