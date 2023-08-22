Bears deal with injures on offensive line ahead of final preseason game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are preparing for their third and final preseason game on Saturday.

But when they host the Buffalo Bills, they'll be shorthanded.

Forget musical chairs. Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears have been playing musical linemen when it comes to quarterback Justin Fields' protection as injuries have piled up on the offensive line.

Tevin Jenkins is dealing with what Eberflus called a "week-to-week," not "day-to-day" issue. Rookie tackle Darnell Wright sustained an apparent ankle injury during the portion of practice that wasn't allowed to be filmed.

"You want to be at full health obviously at the start of the season," Eberflus said. "What this gives us is an opportunity to see different combinations. We all know what we would like to have the starting lineup look like with the guys that we have, but again, that's going to change during the course of the season, so now it really helps the coaches to be able to have the flexibility."

There is good news, though.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was back on the field this week to practice for the first time in two and a half weeks.

The Bears have just two practices left before Saturday's game. It's still unclear how long Fields will play in the game.

While the Bears sat Fields and the majority of their starters against the Colts last weekend, receiver Darnell Mooney said he wants to play this Saturday. He said he sees the benefit to playing in the preseason.

"I think we're still comfortable knowing what we got to do, but it's also like getting everyone out there for a game that counts, but it actually doesn't count," Mooney said. "You're not there just to go full speed and get an understanding about how we can make our playstyle known."

As for any early indicators of who will play on Saturday, Eberflus said reps against the Bills will continue to be determined throughout the week, with health being among the factors determining who plays and how much.

Continued success on the ground

One thing the team is depending on carrying over from last season is the running game as a strength. The Bears led the league in rushing last season.

Running back Khalil Herbert is looking to pull his weight alongside fellow backs D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson.

"I feel like we did a great job last year rushing the ball, so we got some goals this year that we want to beat," Herbert said. "But I feel like any of us in that room, there's no drop-off. We got a bunch of guys [who can] get the ball in their hands, take it the distance, make big plays. So I feel bad for defenses having to defend."

Herbert added that when one back get's tired, another can easily come in to carry the rock.

"We all each have our own little flavor that we put on things," he said. "I feel like it's those different sauces. Everybody has their certain sauce that they put on things."