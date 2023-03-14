Chicago Bears check out highly-touted Northwestern offensive lineman at Pro Day

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – With just over six weeks until the NFL Draft, hundreds of college players are doing everything they can to raise their stock.

There was a golden opportunity in Evanston at Northwestern's football Pro Day with Wildcats showing out for NFL scouts.

Ryan Fieldhouse was abuzz with 10 different Wildcats on display. That includes offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, who is projected in most mock drafts to be a top 10 pick.

Also, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, along with many others from the team, were on hand. It was obvious why there's speculation Skoronski might be the target with the ninth-overall pick.

That's an idea that one fan/Northwestern head coach endorses.

"I think he'd look really good in a Chicago Bear uniform," said Pat Fitzgerald. "I'll just throw it out there as a Bear fan. When I saw the trade, I said 'Skoronski to the Bears. Let's go.'"

Skoronski, a Park Ridge native, was named a 2022 unanimous First Team All-American, the first ever Wildcat to receive such an honor, and was a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, an award for the nation's best interior lineman.